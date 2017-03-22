Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.22.17)

The guys discuss their Spring Break memories as kids, J.Lo reveals her diet secrets, and Target is redesigning all their stores. We have your Weird News Wednesday stories, the ‘Missing Richard Simmons’ podcast is getting wildly popular, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. A new hot pepper challenge is going viral, listeners call in to tell us the dumbest dares they ever did.

