WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.23.17)

March 23, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, trump

Greg and Jackie got into a huge argument this morning, Beyonce made a cancer patients day by Facetiming her, and a new set of emojis will be released this summer. We got over some of the most important girl codes, President Trump and his wife don’t sleep in the same bed, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Greg is preparing for his first colonoscopy, listeners call in with their experiences, and Kristi Yamaguchi got Twitter all riled up with her comment.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live