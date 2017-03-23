Social Media Shocked By Kristi Yamaguchi’s Tweet To Nancy Kerrigan

(997 NOW) – Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is competiting on the current season of Dancing with the Stars. Former teammate and 2008 DWTS Champion, Kristi Yamaguchi wished her luck via Twitter on Monday and the internet did not like it at all.

The Bay Area resident tweeted “Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor,” before adding “break a leg.”

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

Sounds innocent enough, but given the infamous incident with fellow Team USA skater Tonya Harding, a crowbar and a guy hired by Harding’s ex-husband, you get the picture. If you didn’t, before the 1994 Winter Olympics, Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and her bodyguard hired Shane Stant to break Kerrigan’s right leg so that she wouldn’t be able to compete.

Social media quickly reacted to Yamaguchi’s wording with shocked comments and awkward memes.

Comedian Alec Mapa responded with:

A spokeswoman for Yamaguchi released a statement that read “Kristi loves Nancy” and “no ill will was intended.”

