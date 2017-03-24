Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.24.17)

Greg and Jackie tally the votes from yesterdays shirt scandal, an actor from ‘This Is Us’ reveals some important info from the show, and a new line of cereal is very NSFW. What the Friday involves a bull fighter and his booty, John Mayer wrote a song about Katy Perry, and Reality Wreck is all about Mama June. A new study reveals ‘happy’ foods, listeners call in to tell us what foods comfort them, and Charles Barkley reveals something about Michael Jordan.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: