1. Kris Jenner is in talks for a reality dating show.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. John Mayer admits that his song is about Katy Perry.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. ‘This Is Us’ actor reveals we’re about to find out how one of the characters dies.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg