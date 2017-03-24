‘King of Queens’ Reunion In The Works On ‘Kevin Can Wait’

(997 NOW) – CBS has announced actress Leah Remini is set to guest star on Kevin James’ second hit CBS series Kevin Can Wait. The appearance reunites the former King of Queens husband and wife team for a two-episode finale in May.

On Friday, the network announce Remini will appear as “Vanessa Cellucci,” an undercover cop who pulls James’ character “Kevin Gable,” out of retirement. The two must pose as husband and wife, once again during an ongoing police investigation.

After a successful first season run, Kevin Can Wait as been renewed for a second season on CBS. Remini has landed the lead role in NBC’s remake of the Bill Murray movie What About Bob?, this time called What About Barb?. Remni’s current docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on AMC, has also been renewed for another season.

The two-episode season finale of Kevin Can Wait will air on CBS, locally KPIX 5 on May 1st and May 8, 2017.

