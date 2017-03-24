Netflix Double-Downs Adam Sandler’s 4-Movie Deal

LOS GATOS (997 NOW) – Netflix is extending Adam Sandler’s movie deal by doubling down for an additional 4 more featured movies from the hit comedian.

Sandler has released Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over, which were panned by critics, yet performed “extremely well” with subscribers, according to Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

On April 14th, Netflix will release Sandler’s next film, Sandy Wexler, where he plays a talent manager in 1990’s Hollywood.

Work on the third installment of Sandler’s hit animated film Hotel Transylvania has entered the pre-production phase. Sandler will once again rise back up as the lovable Count Dracula with returning co-stars Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg.

Sandler is not the only Hollywood leading man Netlfix has their eye on. This year, the streaming service will bring Will Smith in the film Bright and Brad Pitt in War Machine.

