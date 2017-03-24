Shan’s Weekend Hit List (03.24.17)

It’s March Madness and The South Bay is primed to host three Men’s Basketball Tournament games this Saturday as part of the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. The three games require purchased tickets, but basketball fans can head to SAP Center and catch the teams’ practice sessions for free. Doors open at 11 a.m. and practice starts at 12 p.m. Or just party in the streets!!!

Also on Saturday, You can binge on Hello Kitty. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to San Francisco during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Japantown next month… But You can catch a sneak peak in San Jose and Pleasanton before the truck heads to San Francisco. It’ll be on Santana row all day!

If youre getting ready for prom, head to the south san francisco library on Saturday from 11-4. They’ve been assisting girls with free prom dresses for over 6 years. Almost all of the dresses are brand new or have only been worn once. The library will also have several volunteers on hand that will be doing hair, makeup, and nail makeovers for the girls receiving prom dresses so they can practice looks for their prom night.



