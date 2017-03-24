Storyline For ‘The Last Jedi’ Unaffected After Actress’ Death

LOS ANGELES (997 NOW) – Bob Iger, Walt Disney Company CEO, has confirmed Carrie Fisher’s death did not affect any of the scenes or the storyline in the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi. While at a tech conference at the University of Southern California, Iger said Fisher “appears throughout” the movie and her performance “remains as it was.”

Speculation on whether or not the film’s producers were going to change the storyline due to Fisher’s death ran rampant for the 8th installment of the Star Wars saga. Fisher finished shooting The Last Jedi as her character, General Leia Organa (Princess Leia) before she died of a heart attack in December 2016.

In January, a meeting with Lucasfilm producers occurred as they discussed the fate of Fisher’s character.

At the USC conference, Iger also discussed Disney’s plans to develop more Star Wars stories to last well into the next 15 years. Iger also confirmed reports he is pushing back his retirement and extending his contract with Disney until 2019. Giving more time to work on a plan of succession.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set release December 15, 2017.

