Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.27.17)

It’s the first day of Spring Break for the Bay Area, Mariah Carey has stopped celebrating her birthday, and people are using eggs as makeup blenders now. Greg goes over the details of his colonoscopy, Snoop Dogg is inducting Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Tinder Trash is full of weirdos this week. Greg started watching a show that gives him major anxiety, listeners call in with their TV picks, and John Legend’s carry on luggage was stolen by a cab driver.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: