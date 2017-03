1. Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcome their son into the world.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. ‘Jon and Kate Plus 8‘ star is becoming a stripper.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Snoop Dogg is inducting Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg