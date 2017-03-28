WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.28.17)

March 28, 2017 9:27 AM
A giraffe is giving birth on a live stream, Abby Lee Miller has quit Dance Moms, and T-Mobile customers are getting a nice surprise. Big Reid ran into a few problems and needs your help, the Raiders are officially moving to Las Vegas, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Married people get into the pettiest fights and listeners call in to tell us what they fight over.

