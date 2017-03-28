Marvel Studios Reveal New Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

(997 NOW) – On Tuesday, the second trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming was released. The first preview hit the internet in early December 2016. The new trailer features the latest ‘Peter Parker’/’Spider-Man’, Tom Holland who made his debut as the popular comic book character in Captain America: Civil War. Watch the trailer above.

Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Tony Stark’ makes a more prominent showing in the trailer when ‘Spider-man’ is trying to pull together a boat that was cut in half by Michael Keaton’s character ‘The Vulture.’ ‘Iron Man’ flies in to help the ‘web-head’ to save the day.

The Marvel film also stars Oakland-native Zendaya as Michelle, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and John Favreau as Happy Hogan.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will be out in theaters July 7, 2017



