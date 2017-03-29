99.7 NOW! PRESENTS CLEAN BANDIT AFTER PARTY

The 99.7 NOW! V.I.P. Party Series has brought you Chromeo, Yellow Claw and NOW! the Clean Bandit After Party THIS Monday, April 3rd at THE EMPIRE ROOM in San Francisco.

This is an INVITE ONLY party and the only way in is to win on 99.7 NOW!

After Party will feature a special performance by Clean Bandit + DJ sets by St. John + J. Espinosa + Miles Median of 99.7 NOW!

First 5 callers win weekdays at 9 AM, 1 PM, 6 PM, and 9 PM … PLUS EVERY HOUR this weekend!