Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.29.17)

March 29, 2017 9:34 AM
The hot weather is coming to the Bay, tensions are running high on set of Good Morning America, and the world’s first kiss messenger is here. Weird News Wednesday involves baggy pants, Kanye West may be joining the American Idol judge panel for the reboot, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. Listeners call in to talk about the shortest jobs they ever had, Harry Styles’ first solo performance is coming up on SNL, and Draymond Green is against the Raiders move.

