Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.30.17)

We have a really big pothole problem in SF, there’s more juicy drama with the Bachelor, and Facebook has copied Snapchat and Instagram. Greg wants to do something that the rest of the Morning Show crew isn’t into, George Clooney is determined to help heal Brad Pitt’s heart, and we play Win Greg’s Money. The guys discuss keeping trinkets from your ex, listeners call in to tell us what they’ve kept, and the Fresh Prince cast got together for a reunion.

