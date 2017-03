1. Khloe Kardashian knew Lamar Odom was cheating and using drugs.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Abby Lee Miller sounds off on Cheryl Cole replacing her on Dance Moms.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Rosie O’Donnell urges Melanie to divorce Donald Trump.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg