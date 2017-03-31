Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (03.31.17)

WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

March 31, 2017 9:38 AM
The guys talk about the warm weather creeping up on the Bay, Justin Theroux discusses buying Jennifer Aniston’s bday gifts, and there are apps to help you keep track of your favorite TV shows. What The Friday involves Indonesian snakes, a new study about Tinder reveals why people really use it, and Reality Wreck is Housewives drama today. Marlon Wayans joins us live in studio and Flip or Flop star Tarek shows off his crazy body.

