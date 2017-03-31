Jennifer Lopez In-Studio with Skrillex and Poo Bear

By Abby Hassler

Jennifer Lopez loves to make her fans wonder. The superstar released an adorable video, featuring her dancing with Skrillex and Poo Bear, Friday morning (March 31) over social media, while an upbeat song plays in the background.

Last year, JLo signed a multi-album deal with Epic Records. Since then, fans have been wondering when her ninth studio record is set to come out.

The triple-threat teased her fans in her post, writing, “Playing around in the studio w @skrillex @poobear #US.”

Check out the post below.