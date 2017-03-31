WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Shan’s Weekend Hit List (03.31.17)

March 31, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Shan, Weekend Hit List

Oakland Wine Festival is happening this weekend featuring wines from Napa Valley, Sonoma and more! 100% of the proceeds will be donated to thoughtfully selected charities who contribute to the lives of Oakland and Bay Area residents. Tix at http://oaklandwinefestival.com/

 

Tomorrow is San Francisco’s Largest Color Fight at CA College of the Arts! Have fun at this springtime Hindu festival of colors! You get to throw stuff at people while dancing to an awesome DJ! Tix are $15, tix athttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/asha-sf-cca-holi-2017-tickets-31976532670

 

And throw on your kilt and celebrate Tartan Day with Scottish dancing, bagpipes, handmade crafts, Scottish food and more! It’s April 1st at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont! Tix athttp://www.sanjose.org/events/tartan-day-scottish-fair-24157/

