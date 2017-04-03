WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.03.17)

April 3, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, J.Lo, jon gosselin, Naya Rivera

Allergy season is hitting hard, Jon Gosselin got us all with an April Fools joke, and Tyra Banks has lifted the age limit from America’s Next Top Model. 4D movies are ridiculously expensive, J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez are meeting each others families, and Tinder Trash is extra trashy today. We talk about words that gross us out, listeners call in with their nasty words, and the As sent us some goodies!

