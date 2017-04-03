Matthew Perry Responds To Prime Minister Trudeau’s Rematch

(997 NOW) – While on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show in late March, ‘Friends’ and ‘Odd Couple’ actor Matthew Perry recalled a “not-so-proud” time in the 5th grade where he and a friend “beat up” now Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Perry said he was a “stupid kid” and that he was not “bragging” about what happened. “I didn’t want to beat him up,” Perry explained. “In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”
Watch the interview:
Now a grown up, 45 year-old leader of Canada, Trudeau wants payback. On a tweet on April 1st (yes, April Fools Day), Trudeau posted “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”
The tweet went viral when over 34,000 likes and 12,800 retweets had everyone making jokes on the outcome. Perry then responded back in the most “Chandler Bing” way. “@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)”
Like a real leader, Trudeau was able to make his opponent yield without resorting to any actual action. Canada one, Chandler Bing zero.
