Everyone’s favorite stand-up comedian bear performs ‘In Da Club’.

YouTuber Mylo the Cat (Adam Schleichkorn) cut together footage of Fozzy sync him up with 50 Cent’s hit. The video also has cameos by Kermit, Scooter, Floyd, and more.

Here’s the original version of the track.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.