Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.04.17)

Pay Your Bills is going strong, Daniel Craig is ready to do more Bond movies, and the world’s strongest coffee is available in the states. A cell phone exploded in a man’s bed at night, Kristi Yamaguchi made a hilarious ‘Break A Leg’ sign for her Nancy Kerrigan on DWTS, and we play Win Greg’s Money. We talk about cheap significant others, listeners call in to tell us their stories of cheap dates, and Steph Curry sings his heart out to a Disney song on carpool karaoke.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: