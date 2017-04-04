Stephen Curry Nails A Tune On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to motor through the bucket list of his life.

He’s won an NBA title, is the reigning league two-time MVP, fronts one of the most popular sneaker brands on the market, had his jersey retired by his high school, whipped of a dish or two on his wife’s nationally televised cooking show, counts music stars like Drake as friends and played a round of golf with President Barack Obama.

On Monday, he checked off another box when he sang out a tune from the Disney hit movie “Moana” in a car with CBS Late, Late Show host James Corden in the latest edition of ‘Carpool Karaoke.’

Corden traveled up to the Bay Area to become a ‘life coach’ for Curry, but quickly discovered the NBA star’s ultra-competitive side.

The pair traveled to a golf course — where an indoor miniature golf facility in downtown Alameda because as Corden put it — “All of life’s lessons can be taught on an indoor miniature course.”

But Curry quickly topped him on around and then beat the Late, Late Night host in air hockey, a computer dance game, a game of ‘Rock-Paper-Scissors’ and then guessed the number Corden was thinking.

“He’s the greatest basketball shooter of all time, he’s unbelievable a mini-golf, he’s incredible at air hockey, he’s great at the dance game, he’s good at all games as far as I can work out, he’s a really nice guy plus he taught me an amazing noodle soup that I’m going to cook tonight,” Corden said. “He’s amazing. I hate him.”

They then piled back into Corden’s car.

“I thought we were going to ‘Carpool Karaoke’ man,” Curry said to Corden. “That’s what I’ve been dreaming about”

It won’t be that easy.

“He’s got to prove to me he can sing,” Corden said. “I made Adele audition for weeks.”

Corden made Curry warm up by loudly pronouncing the name of teammate Zaza Pachulia phonetically. Then he asked Curry what he listened to when he drove.

“I listen to everything a four-and-a-half-year-old listens to,” said the father of youngsters Riley and Ryan. “A lot of Disney. A lot of Moana.”

The pair then belted out the words and music to Oscar-nominated ‘How Far I’ll Go.”



.