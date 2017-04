Had a chance to sit down and talk to one of my favorite comedians EVER! Marlon Wayans was in town for back to back SOLD OUT shows at the San Jose Improv!

I had a chance to talk to Marlon about fitness, the Oakland Raiders relocation, and his new Netflix movie “Naked” slated to drop later this year! We also talked about his new NBC Sitcom “Marlon” which will premiere August 16th on NBC!