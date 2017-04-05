Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.05.17)

The guys discuss banana hammocks, Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial is receiving a ton of backlash, and Payless is filing for bankruptcy. Weird News Wednesday is sharky today, John Cena gave his fiance a really pricey ring, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Listeners call in to talk about the size of their engagement rings, and Mel B from the Spice Girls claims her husband abused her.
6am – 7am:
Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”
7am – 8am:
Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”
8am – 9am:
Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”