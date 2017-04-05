WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Kendall Jenner Slammed Over Pepsi Protest Commercial

April 5, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, Kardashians, Kendall Jenner, pepsi, social media

(997 NOW) – Model Kendall Jenner received some online backlash over her Pepsi commercial. The internet cried out on the use of “Black Lives Matter” imagery the spot eludes to.

On Tuesday, Pepsi Max released the 2+ minute “Live for Now Moments” video (above) commercial that shows Jenner on a photo shoot, sporting a platinum blonde. Jenner takes notice of large group of protesters walking by and is then inspired to join them.

She then pulls her wig off, smears her lipstick and suddenly has a change of clothes. Jenner then catches the eye of one of the police officers when she approaches him with a can of Pepsi and offers it to him. He takes it and gulps it down and smiles.

Kendall Jenner (credit: YouTube/Pepsi Max)

Many quickly reacted to the video on social media. Some felt the commercial was “tone deaf” while some thought the imagery evoked 35 year-old, Louisiana protester Ieshia L. Evans. A photo of Evans was taken last year approaching to police officers in riot gear.

Pepsi released a statement late Tuesday night. “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” the statement read.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

