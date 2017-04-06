Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.06.17)

It’s National Walk to Work day, Kendall Jenner received a ton of backlash from her Pepsi commercial, and some new iPhone 8 rumors seem highly unlikely. A town with no cell phones exists in the US, Jackie got duped by April the Giraffe’s birth, and we play Win Greg’s Money. The kid’s show Caillou has been making waves with parents, listeners call in to tell us about annoying shows they hate, and Marshawn Lynch could be coming to the Bay.

