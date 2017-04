1. Drake supports Chance the Rapper running for Mayor of Chicago.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. A new Fox show can allow you to to be the judge in court cases.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Kendall Jenner is devastated by controversy surrounding her Pepsi commercial.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg