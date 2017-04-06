John Stamos Wins Over Social Media With An Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO (997 NOW) – Bay Area filmmaker, Doug Cox wanted to propose to his girlfriend Katrina Firenze. Sadly, Firenze has another man in her life. She’s a major ‘Uncle Jesse’ and Full House fan.

As a last-ditch effort, Cox put together a video asking Full House star, John Stamos for help. Cox emailed the video, explaining that he could not propose to Firenze because of her obsession to the hit 80’s sitcom. He tells Stamos the episodes take up 34% of his DVR.

“My girlfriend, Katrina, is the most amazing human being I’ve ever met. She’s kind, she’s genuine, she can win over a room in seconds.” Cox continues. “I want to marry this woman, but there’s a brick wall in the way: a six-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me,” he pleads. “And, John, I have fantastic hair.”

Being such a great sport, Stamos is all in. He responds to Cox’ email with a video of his own. “From what I see here on this email that you sent, you’re a handsome man,” the 53-year-old actor/musician says. A small window pops up with a frenzied Firenze viewing Stamos’ message. Cox’ is filming her reaction to her favorite actor address the both of them on a laptop.

Stamos continues “Nice hair, a beard, beautiful blue eyes. Katrina, I would say yes to young Doug. So I guess this is me asking you to marry him, and I hope you do it.”

Her next reaction is of pure joy, and motors out the only word she wholeheartedly knows at that point “YES, YES, YES, YES YES!”

Stamos then adds “God bless you both and I wish you all the best.”

At the end, Firenze caps off the video with Uncle Jesse’s famous line “Have mercy…”

Watch the video here:

For those looking for a better proposal story, all we have to say to Cox is “You got it dude!”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.