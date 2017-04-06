Madonna Compares Her Yanked Pepsi Commercial to Kendall Jenner’s

By Robyn Collins

Pepsi’s new campaign featuring Kendall Jenner has been pulled, but not before receiving immediate criticism—including a lashing from Madonna.

The pop icon shared a clip of Jenner’s video on Instagram and wrote, “When you wake up and realize that s— just really doesn’t make sense! #chosen.”

She added: “Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! #ironic”

In 1989, Pepsi pulled a commercial starring Madonna after the controversy surrounding the singer’s “Like A Prayer” video. In the video, Madonna smooches a black saint and was accused of “blasphemy” by the Vatican.

Madonna also shared a picture of herself, taken in the late ’90s, holding a can of Coca-Cola.

🥇 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

The Jenner Pepsi advertisement had been called “tone-deaf,” by U.S. advocacy group, Color of Change. The group campaigns to “end practices that unfairly hold black people back.”

Jenner first shared her Pepsi commercial on Tuesday night (April 4). It showed the reality star finishing a photo shoot, then handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer who is supervising a protest. Jenner then joins the protesters.

Color of Change highlighted the similarity between the shot, and a famous photograph of Black Lives Matter activist Lesha L. Evans, which was taken last year at a protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The new @Pepsi ad stealing the imagery of @IeshiaEvans in Baton Rouge and exploiting the activism of Black women. https://t.co/DmGMGbLguL —

ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) April 05, 2017

Pepsi initially supported the add, commenting, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

However, the company changed gears and pulled the campaign stating, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

The cop's face at the end. 😂 "You know, this thin white woman makes a good point. Pepsi MIGHT BE better than state… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) April 04, 2017

What was @Pepsi thinking in making Kendall Jenner the champion of conquering racism? Who decided to ship that ad? Talk about being tone deaf —

Le Tang (@letaang) April 04, 2017