WINNING WEEKEND: SOLD OUT – MARTIN GARRIX TICKET TAKEOVER
All weekend, 99.7 NOW! has YOUR tickets to the SOLD OUT – Martin Garrix shows at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, May 17th, 18th, and 19th.
Listen for a NEW Winning Word EVERY HOUR, 12p – 7p.
HOW TO WIN:
❶ Text the hourly Winning Word to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance at winning.
❷ Click here to register online.
MARTIN GARRIX
May 17th, 18th, and 19th
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tickets for May 17th ON-SALE NOW!
Click here for ticket and show information.