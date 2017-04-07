WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.07.17)

April 7, 2017 9:22 AM
It’s our last day before vacation, Jay-Z new very expensive champagne is the talk of the town, and Disney isn’t just for kids anymore. We have your What the Friday stories of the week, a girl was found in India living with monkeys, and reality wreck is whored out today. Greg is trying to figure out what tattoo to get, listeners call in to tell us about their tattoo regrets, and Ed Sheeran reveals info about his character on Game of Thrones.

