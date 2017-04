1. Kim Kardashian praises a fan who got her and Kanye’s names tattooed.

Follow your favorite morning show on IG: @FernandoAndGreg

2. Ed Sheeran confirms he will not be killed in Game of Thrones.

Follow your favorite morning show on Twitter: @FernandoAndGreg

3. Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers are no longer together.

Like your favorite morning show on Facebook: Fernando and Greg