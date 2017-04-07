Shan’s Weekend Hit List! (04.07.17)

Today is Oakland AND San Jose’s First Fridays Block Parties! This is an immersive art and community experience each month filled with great food, live music, and more! In Oakland it’s on Telegraph Ave from 5-9:30pm and in San Jo it’s at MACLA (Movimiento de Arte Cultura Latino Americana) from 8-10pm AND it’s FREE!

Saturday and Sunday is the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan town! Enjoy the over 200,000 attendees for Japanese food, music, folk dancing, and more! Oh and the Hello Kitty Truck will be making an appearance! Parade kicks offSunday at 1pm and festivities are both days from10-5pm!

Sunday is the 1st Annual Princess Dress Drive! Give a dress, get a scoop…literally! Giving away scoops of ice cream when you donate a dress benefitting the Princess Project! The resident drag queen Nancy Boy will be onsite helping out. It’s from 1-5pm at Humphrey Slocombe Mission Shop and it’s FREE!