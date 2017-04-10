Britney Spears’ Vegas Residency to End this Year

By Hayden Wright

Britney Spears’ days in Sin City are numbered: Her mega-successful Planet Hollywood residency (Britney Spears: Piece of Me) will end (like all good things) in December. But Britney Spears’ Vegas fans shouldn’t fear too much—it’s not clear what the “Toxic” singer will do next, but more Las Vegas Strip opportunities are on the table, according to manager Larry Rudolph.

“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” Rudolph told Billboard. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

He doubled down on the Las Vegas hints by reminding us how much Britney “loves” Vegas. Piece of Me opened in 2013 and has grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales.

“Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward.”

The residency hasn’t kept Spears from releasing new music: Last year she released her tenth studio album Glory and always seems up for a single. Nevertheless, another album may be in the works, according to Rudolph.

“She might tour, she might work on a new album,” said Rudolph. “It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”