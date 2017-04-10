Deadmau5 Handles Technical Difficulties with Humor

By Annie Reuter

Deadmau5 found himself struggling through technical difficulties during a recent concert in Columbia, Maryland. The Canadian producer dealt with the situation by cracking jokes and even broke into a ’70s pop classic.

Related: Deadmau5 Disses Steve Aoki’s ‘Ghost In the Shell’ Remix

“What the f—?” he told the crowd. “I can’t believe that actually happened! Hang on. This is literally every technical musician’s worst f—ing nightmare! But I’ve learned to embrace such f— ups!”

The DJ told the crowd, “Give me a second, then added, “I wish it was like a CD player—that way I could just start it over!” reports NME.

Then, Deadmau5 treated the crowd to a snippet of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” before admitting: “With great technology comes great f—-ups.”

A fan was there to capture the moment: