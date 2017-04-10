WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Don Rickles Dies Before Voicing ‘Mr. Potato Head’ In 4th ‘Toy Story’ Movie

April 10, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: death, Disney, Don Rickles, Mr. Potato Head, Pixar, Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story, voice

(997 NOW) – For a generation of ‘Toy Story’ fans, Don Rickle’s was known as the voice of ‘Mr. Potato Head.’ Sadly, Rickles died of kidney failure last Thursday at the age of 90.

The ‘Toy Story’ series span over 20 years, 3 feature length movies, several video games and specials with Rickles to voice the famous spud again in the upcoming Disney•Pixar sequel Toy Story 4.

380391 04: Veteran comedian Don Rickles holds a "Mr. Potato Head" doll at a ceremony where he received a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame October 17, 2000 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)

Don Rickles and Mr. Potato Head (credit: Newsmakers/Getty Images)

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the legendary comedian “had not recorded new material,” for the animated movie. It is not known how much of an impact Rickles’ passing has on the storyline.

There is the possibility filmmakers could rehash previous lines Rickes has recorded, similar to how Skywalker Sound recycled the late Carrie Fisher’s voice at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

 

Chief Creative Officer for Disney•Pixar, John Lasseter issued a statement about Rickles’ death:

Toy Story co-stars Tom Hanks (Woody) & Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) posted on social media:



Toy Story 4 is scheduled to release in theaters sometime in June 2019.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

