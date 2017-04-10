Kylie Jenner Gets Her Own Reality TV Show

(997 NOW) – E! Network has announced they are giving Kylie Jenner her own reality series. A spinoff of the ever-popular “Keeping up with the Kardashians” titled “Life of Kylie” will follow the 19 year-old Jenner as she lives her life as a makeup entrepreneur and a celebrity.

The network says the show will air 8 episodes starting this summer and will include Jenner’s friends and of course, her family, The Kardashians.

Jenner recently made headlines when she attended Sacremento’s Rio Americano High School Prom with her friend Jordyn Woods. The appearance made waves all over social media when students posted photos and videos of Jenner and Woods.

The pair posted their own Snapchat photo wearing their prom dresses inside a private jet.

