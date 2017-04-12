WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Ed Sheeran Shoots ‘Galway Girl’ Music Video in Galway

It's kind of a no-brainer. April 12, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Robyn Collins

When you think about it, where else would Ed Sheeran shoot a video for “Galway Girl” but Galway, Ireland? Still, many local residents were surprised when the singer/songwriter stopped by their hometown with a camera crew yesterday (April 11)

Fans shared photos from the set of the video on social media. One location was Salthill House in the city.

Thank you to Galway and all the wonderful people in it for helping us shoot a music video yesterday x

