‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel Snares Jude Law To Play Dumbledore

(997 NOW) – In the upcoming sequel to J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday the casting of actor Jude Law to play a young Albus Dumbledore.

The iconic, long-bearded wizard in the “Harry Potter” movies was portrayed by Michael Gambon and the late Richard Harris. Rowling previously said “Fantastic Beasts” touched upon a dark and “troubled” time in Dumbledore’s life.

“We’ll see him at that formative period of his life,” Rowling said. “As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space.” The acclaimed author has also said before that Dumbledore is gay.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them starred Eddie Redmayne, Colin Farrell, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller and Samantha Morton. The movie is set in the same world as “Harry Potter” but in 1926. The film was the eigth highest-grossing film of 2016 and grossed $813 million worldwide.

Production on “Fantastic Beasts 2” is expected to begin this summer and in theaters November 2018.

