Dave Chappelle Joins John Mayer On Stage For Charlie Murphy Tribute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (xxx) – During John Mayer’s Wednesday concert in Columbus, Ohio, good friend and comedian Dave Chappelle joined the musician on stage to remember the late Charlie Murphy. Big brother to Eddie Murphy, Charlie died that morning after battling leukemia at a New York hospital.

Chappelle addressed the audience “Today, I got some terrible news,” he said. “My good friend, Charlie Murphy, passed away this morning, and everybody in comedy is heartbroken.”

Chappelle then asked Mayer to play a song in tribute. A song that reminded Chappelle of Murphy, Mayer proceeded to play “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.”

“Rest in peace, Charlie Murphy,” Chappelle said at the end of Mayer’s performance. “We love you, we love your comedy, we love your stories, and we love your spirit.”

Watch the NSFW video here:



Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories on the Chappelle Show is regarded as one of the most popular comedy skits ever performed, where Murphy retold his experiences with his younger brother Eddie, Prince and Rick James.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.