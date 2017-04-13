WINNING WEEKEND: THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS

This weekend, get registered EVERY HOUR for the Grand Prize trip to Universal Studios – Hollywood to experience Fast & Furious – Supercharged ride.

Listen, win, and get registered EVERY HOUR 10 AM – 9 PM.

The correct caller also gets a copy of the The Fate of the Furious soundtrack, plus a pair of passes to check out The Fate of the Furious in theaters & IMAX on April 14th. Rated PG-13. OFFICIAL RULES

DOMINIC TORRETO GOES ROGUE AND THE FAMILY WILL BE BROKEN.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS STARRING VIN DIESEL, DWAYNE JOHNSON, JASON STATHAM, MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, TYRESE GIBSON, LUDACRIS AND CHARLIZE THERON.

IN THEATERS AND IMAX ON APRIL 14TH. RATED PG-13.