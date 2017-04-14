Machine Gun Kelly’s New Album Features Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, More

By Abby Hassler

Machine Gun Kelly will release his third studio album, bloom, May 12. The record features collaborations with Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, Camila Cabello and Hailee Steinfield.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Weighs In on Fifth Harmony Drama

Fans who pre-order the album will receive three tracks “Trap Paris,” “Bad Things” and “At My Best.” Another track, “Let You Go,” will be available April 28.

“MGK is one of the most versatile creators around and it is an honor to watch, and be part of, his evolution as an artist,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “His story is like no other, his sound is so raw and intense, and his new album proves MGK is on top of his game right now.”

Check out the complete bloom tracklisting below.