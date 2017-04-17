WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (02.22.17)

April 17, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kendall Jenner, Paisley Park

We’re back from vacation! Kendall Jenner was seen out in public for the first time since her Pepsi backlash, and a new pair of jeans shows off your entire bare booty. Jackie tells us her experience at Paisley Park, another incident happened on United Airlines, and we bring you Tinder Trash. Greg spent his vacation with his boyfriend without getting annoyed, listeners call in to tell them how they prefer to travel, and Janet Jackson is divorcing her hubby.

