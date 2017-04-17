New Details About Star Wars-Themed Lands At Disney Parks

During the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Disney shared more details on the upcoming Star Wars-themed areas at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

On revelation was that the Star Wars Lands will be on an entirely new planet.

During a panel, lead Imagineer Scott Trowbridge explained, “We wanted to build new Star Wars stories, new destinations, but this time you can be in them. We want you to discover your own Star Wars story, not just remember somebody else’s.”

The goal is to make a completely immersive Star Wars experience for the park patrons.

Watch the short film below on how Disney Imagineers and Lucasfilm are working together to make the Star Wars universe come to life.

Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are scheduled to open in 2019.

