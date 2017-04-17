WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Post Malone Orders $8,000 Worth of Popeyes at Coachella

April 17, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Post Malone

By Abby Hassler

Post Malone showed his love for his fans—and Popeye’s biscuits—this past weekend at Coachella by ordering $8,000 worth of food from the fast-food chain at his platinum party for his Stoney album, according to TMZ.

Related: Post Malone Announces Headlining Tour Dates

The rapper ordered 10,000 Popeyes biscuits and used Postmates to deliver the food. In the video, the delivery guy’s car looks to be completely packed with Popeyes boxes.

Think he’d be willing to share?

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live