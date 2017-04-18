Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.18.17)

The guys are enjoying their brand new office chairs, MTV is debuting a TRL style type show this summer, and clear coffee might just save your teeth from coffee stains. A new trend of live streaming weddings is happening, Prince’s doctor prescribed meds under a fake name, and we play Win Greg’s Money. We discuss the fine lines of cheating, listeners call in to tell us what they consider cheating, and Caitlyn Jenner revealed she got reconstructive surgery.

