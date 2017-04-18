WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (04.18.17)

April 18, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Caitlyn Jenner, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Prince

The guys are enjoying their brand new office chairs, MTV is debuting a TRL style type show this summer, and clear coffee might just save your teeth from coffee stains. A new trend of live streaming weddings is happening, Prince’s doctor prescribed meds under a fake name, and we play Win Greg’s Money. We discuss the fine lines of cheating, listeners call in to tell us what they consider cheating, and Caitlyn Jenner revealed she got reconstructive surgery.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live