Netflix Announced A ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Animated Series

Master criminal Carmen Sandiego is back!

Netflix is bringing back the character in an upcoming animated series where “viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego and WHY she became a super thief.”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) is voicing Carmen with Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice.

The twenty 22-minute episodes of Carmen Sandiego will premiere Netflix in 2019.

